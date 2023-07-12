SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Many of us can tend to dwell on negative thoughts — But there when you really can’t move past it and it starts to interfere with your life, that could be the sign of a mental health issue.

This Wellness Wednesday, we’re talking about rumination, how to spot it and what to do about it.

Rumination can be a combination of:

intrusive and repetitive thinking attached to worry and regret

can interfere with functioning and cause distress

begins as helpful reflection and leads to unhelpful patterns

I sat down with Mary Jo Horton of Memorial Behavioral Health to discuss ways to avoid rumination in your day-to-day life.