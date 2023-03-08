SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — So often, the needs of seniors are overlooked when it comes to mental healthcare.

Mary Jo Horton says in her role as Manager of Behavioral Health At Memorial Health – she sees see lots of seniors struggling.

A couple of important topics regarding mental health and seniors discussed today include:

• Seniors may not acknowledge mental health as an issue

• The value of work and functioning can be the priority

• A culture of open discussion of feelings may not be welcomed

Horton shares advice on how to help senior family members and friends if you notic someone you love struggling with their mental health.

When it comes to caring for older adults in our lives, a creative yet understanding approach may help those we love find the help they need.