SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Are you always the strong one–the one others come to with their problems?
Many wear that as a badge of honor but it can also be mental health burden.
This Wellness Wednesday we’re talking about true emotional strength–what it is and is not.
A few things we cover are:
- The way people display their emotions is not aligned with how they feel
- People who feel more comfortable being a caregiver than being cared for
- Communication–communicating feelings that trigger fears of being weak or a burden