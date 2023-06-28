SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Are you always the strong one–the one others come to with their problems?

Many wear that as a badge of honor but it can also be mental health burden.

This Wellness Wednesday we’re talking about true emotional strength–what it is and is not.

A few things we cover are: 

  • The way people display their emotions is not aligned with how they feel
  • People who feel more comfortable being a caregiver than being cared for
  • Communication–communicating feelings that trigger fears of being weak or a burden