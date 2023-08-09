SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Between work, personal life, and maybe even – most of us have a lot of demands on our time and attention — and being emotionally present for all of that — can be a struggle.

Even though you may not feel emotionally present, it’s something that can be learned.

Mary Jo Horton from Memorial Behavioral Health joins us to discuss strategies and tools to be emotionally present that include:

We evidence our values with our behavior including our time

Our boundaries are ours to maintain

Using grounding tools and reframing thinking helps us stay present

Watch the full interview to learn more.