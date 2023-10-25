SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — All this month WSAV has been unmasking domestic violence. This Wellness Wednesday, we continue our series of conversations on the issue. This week we’re focusing on the impact of domestic violence on children.

We discuss the effects of domestic violence on children, which can change over time, such as:

Losing their sense of safety is threatened which impacts physical and mental health

Acting out behavior or aggression due to abuse

Impacting their ability to learn ways to connect to others

Impairing their ability to navigate conflict in a healthy way

We also discuss interventions and strategies like:

Learning what their behavior is trying to communicate

Creating routines and a sense of calm in other areas of their life

Teaching emotional regulation skills and how to calm the self

Increasing different types of therapy resources as they become adults

Once again we are joined by Mary Jo Horton from Memorial Behavioral Health.