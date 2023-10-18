SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — All month long WSAV News 3 is unmasking domestic violence in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

This Wellness Wednesday, we continue our discussion about the mental health impacts of violence and abuse.

Domestic violence can affect members of our community in several different ways:

Impacts workplace productivity, school performance, and physical health

Communities see higher rates of mental health disorders

Growing lack of connectedness and growth

Interventions and community response can:

Begin with how community leaders and groups talk about violence

Lean into resources for screening tools for children and adults

Cultivate resources to include: food banks, support groups and shelters

Growth begins with language which reflects values of safety. To learn more about mental health topics that affect our community click or tap here.