SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After a threat from Hurricane then Tropical Storm Idalia last week – and with another storm building in the Atlantic – hurricane season is on the minds of many in our area.

You may not realize it, but the uncertainty of it can significantly affect your mental health.

Today, we sit down with Mary Jo Horton from Memorial Behavioral Health to discuss stress and anxiety during storm season.

Stress and anxiety in storm season can:

Particularly difficult as it triggers fears of uncertainty

Present a challenge to prepare with a lack of control

Make maintaining healthy routines more difficult

Place stress on own mental and physical health

Learn more about strategies for resilience by watching the interview above.