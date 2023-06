SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Yesterday we all found out that former first lady Rosalyn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia.

The Carter Center released a statement about her condition, and the last sentence said this quote: “One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health.”

This Wellness Wednesday, we’re digging deeper into what dementia is – and how you can best help a loved one who’s been diagnosed.