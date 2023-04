SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This Wellness Wednesday we’re focusing on Black maternal health with Mary Jo Horton, the Manager of Behavioral Health At Memorial Health.

A few tips Horton included today include:

Ask questions, and listen to the small cues you are hearing

Be the voice of calm encouragement to receive care

Assist with ensuring self-care is happening, and find ways to assist

Learn more about Black maternal health by clicking here.