SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Often when we talk about bullying, we’re focusing on young people being bullied at school. But, bullying is for adults too.

A recent survey from the American Osteopathic Association shows that more than a third of us adults have been bullied.

A few things we discussed to mitigate adult bullying include:

Knowing your values to not participate in the unhealthy culture

Maintaining boundaries and avoiding internalizing others’ behavior

Recognizing that silence allows for the culture to continue

For more Wellness Wednesday tips from the experts click here.