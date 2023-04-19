SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Often when we talk about bullying, we’re focusing on young people being bullied at school. But, bullying is for adults too.
A recent survey from the American Osteopathic Association shows that more than a third of us adults have been bullied.
A few things we discussed to mitigate adult bullying include:
- Knowing your values to not participate in the unhealthy culture
- Maintaining boundaries and avoiding internalizing others’ behavior
- Recognizing that silence allows for the culture to continue
For more Wellness Wednesday tips from the experts click here.