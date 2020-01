HUSTISFORD, Wis. (CNN/WITI) – A community celebrated a New Year tradition in Hustisford, Wisconsin.

It was the 55th annual “Toilet Bowl Classic.”

The event included a parade where rolls of toilet paper were flung at the crowds.

The event also included a water fight, a tug-o-war and live music.

Photojournalist Jerry Imig was there to capture all the sights and sounds.