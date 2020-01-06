Unusual arrival: Twins born in different decades

CARMEL, Ind. (WTHR) – Joslyn and Jaxon are twins that arrived early but don’t share a birthday. Sister and brother were born in different decades this week at Indiana’s Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital.

Concerns about lack of fetal movement sent pregnant mother Dawn Gilliam to the hospital on New Year’s Eve. At 11:37 p.m. she delivered Joslyn at four pounds, 11 ounces.

“We’ve known for a while that she was going to be born first,” said Gilliam while talking to reporters in the maternity ward lobby Friday afternoon. “She’s been in position for most of the pregnancy. Of course, he was breech. So, it took a while for him to come.”

Little brother Jaxon arrived at 12:07 a.m. on New Year’s Day at 4 pounds, 5 ounces.

“Still kind of overwhelmed,” said father Jason Tello, holding Gilliam’s hand during the news conference. “Earlier, we talked about it would be great to have them born on different dates. But here we are with this surprise – different dates, different years. That was definitely interesting for us for sure. We’re still kind of speechless still.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ZT8zkG