Stuck squirrel escapes hairy situation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/NBC News) – A squirrel had a rough after getting stuck in one of NBC affiliate WCMH’s news vehicles.

Heading into the station after a long day, reporter Danielle Grossman and photographer Alex Smith heard a noise, then saw a furry little tail stuck under the bumper.

The squirrel had eaten its way through most of the rubber trying to escape its predicament, but its tail was stuck.

The reporter and the photographer pushed and pulled for close to half an hour, but no luck — the critter was stuck.

That’s when they called in the professionals — the Columbus Police Department.

