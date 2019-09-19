Shirtless male baristas serve up espresso in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. (KING/NBC) – A new business is creating a buzz in Seattle, and the slogan says it all: ‘Hot guys serving hot coffee’.

Ja’Shaun Williams and Brandon Peters are shirtless male baristas working for Dreamboyz Espresso, a new coffee stand that opened Friday.

“I wanted to create my own company called Bro-kini Espresso, but then they made this one,” Williams said. “I saw this advertisement on one of the female barista pages, and [saw] that they were hiring male baristas, so I had to try it.”

Dreamboyz Espresso replaced a Ladybugs Bikini Barista stand. Bikini barista stands have been the subject of controversy in the area. In fact, bikini barista stands may have to soon become a tank-top barista stand because of a city dress code.

Williams and Peters said they are aware of the scrutiny around bikini barista stands, but they see this as a great opportunity and say they’re getting good feedback.

“It’s not just shirtless men,” Williams said. “We make good drinks too.”