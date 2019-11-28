Russian farmers test out virtual reality for dairy cows

MOSCOW (CNN) – Russia is trying something that some might say is “udderly” ridiculous.

Farmers in the country are incorporating virtual reality into dairy production.

A farm just outside of Moscow is testing virtual reality glasses for its cows.

It’s an effort to increase the quantity and quality of their milk, that’s according to a news release from the Ministry of Agriculture of the Moscow region.

The ministry say studies have shown that cows’ environmental conditions can impact the milk produced.

A team of developers, with the help of veterinarians and consultants for dairy production, adapted the human versions of virtual reality glasses to fit the cows.

With the glasses the cows experience an expansive field beneath the summer sun.

It’s unclear if the glasses have helped milk production..

According to the release, a first test revealed a decrease in anxiety and an increase in the emotional mood of the herd.

