Record-setting pocketknife installed along Kentucky highway

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WAVE) – A huge, record-setting, pocketknife has been installed along a Kentucky highway.

“It’s a little over 6,200 pounds,” Red Hill Cutlery Vice President Jason Basham said, pointing up at what looks like a huge store sign outside the business along KY 313 near Dixie Highway. The sign is actually a working steel pocketknife that can open and close, with the help of a crane.

The company already owns the Kentucky Museum of American Pocketknives with pieces dating back to the early 1800s.

The company will soon find out if they’ve officially got the world record for the largest pocketknife.

