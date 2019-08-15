Pumpkin Spice Spam to drop this fall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Pumpkin spice season is just around the corner, which means your favorite latte, candle and canned meat will get a sweet and spicy makeover.

Yes, you read that right. Spam, the iconic canned pork, is releasing Pumpkin Spice Spam on September 23, NBC News confirmed.

The idea was initially brought up as a joke back in 2017 on the Spam Facebook page. Hormel Foods Corp. told NBC that this year, its real. The limited edition Spam will be available online at walmart.com and spam.com.

Other pumpkin spice products are set to drop as early as a few weeks from now. Dunkin’ Donuts will roll out its fall menu on Aug. 21, and Starbucks will follow on Aug. 27.