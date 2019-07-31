PA woman accused of urinating on potatoes at Walmart turns herself in

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WPXI, NBC News) – A woman has turned herself in after a bizarre incident at a Walmart in West Mifflin, police said.

The woman, 20-year-old Grace Brown, is accused of urinating on potatoes at Walmart. Surveillance photos of Brown were released by police.

Brown is facing multiple charges, including open lewdness, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public drunkeness. She will not be held in jail, but will instead receive a summons in the mail.

Police did not say if they know why Brown allegedly relieved herself on the produce, but did say she was visibly intoxicated on surveillance footage.

Walmart sent WXPI this statement:

“This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted.”

The Allegheny County Health Department said they are gathering more information and ensuring that proper measurements were followed. The assured that this incident poses little threat to public health.