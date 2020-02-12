New technology may prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking

(CNN) – When you want a McFlurry, one of the worst things to hear is that the McDonald’s ice cream machine is broken.

The machines are notorious for being down, but People magazine reports McDonald’s may have found a solution.

The fast food giant has teamed up with a company called Kytch, which developed technology that can help employees manage the ice cream machines easier.

Kytch devices correct mechanical issues caused by human error and make sure the automated cleaning cycle happens on time. People magazine also reports that Kytch technology could anticipate when the ice cream machines are about to break and alert employees of the exact problem.

Kytch first introduced the devices in May.

McDonald’s has not confirmed whether any of their locations are using the device yet.