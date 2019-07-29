Monday is National Lasagna Day, National Chicken Wing Day and National Lipstick Day; here’s what you need to know

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’re looking for a reason to celebrate on a Monday, look no further.

Today there are three reasons to celebrate: National Chicken Wing Day, National Lasagna Day and National Lipstick Day. Here’s where to get the best deals. Note that most promotional deals are offered while supplies last, and may vary by location.

National Lasagna Day

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Today, you can get a free lasagna with the purchase of any chicken or steak entrée .

National Lasagne Day is just around the corner and we’ll be celebrating all weekend long! Order any chicken or steak entrée and get a free made-from-scratch Lasagne to take home. Now through Monday. Posted by Carrabba's Italian Grill on Friday, July 26, 2019

National Lipstick Day

MAC Cosmetics: MAC is known for its National Lipstick Day sale, but this year the beauty brand is changing it up. In previous years, beauty fans could get a free lipstick by just showing up, but this year, you’ll have to make a $25 purchase to get the freebie. The free color offered is CB96, a pinky-orange color that was created for designer Christian Blanken. It usually retails for $18.50. Free standing MAC stores and MAC’s website will have other colors included in the deal.

Multiple other brands are offering deals at beauty retailers. Brands offering BOGO deals include Anastasia Beverly Hills, Tarte, Too Faced, BECCA, LORAC and Beauty by POPSUGAR. Brands offering discounted lipsticks today include Urban Decay, Kylie Cosmetics, NYX Professional Makeup, Buxom and more.

National Chicken Wing Day

Buffalo Wild Wings: Today, customers can get a free order of snack size wings with any wing order.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen: The chicken chain is offering $5 Parmesan Ranch Double Dippers today. The boneless wings come with one side and a biscuit.

World of Beer: WOB loyalty members can buy an order of chicken wings today and get another one free the next time they visit.

#nationalchickenwingday is July 29th and WOB is goin' ALL IN! Buy any WOB chicken wings on July 29th and you'll receive a FREE order of chicken wings between July 30th to August 4th! *Must be signed up for loyalty pic.twitter.com/hn7e2aqtEO — World of Beer (@WOB_USA) July 18, 2019

Hooters: Customers can score all you can eat wings today for $15.99. Hooters is also live streaming Joey Chestnut eating as many wings as he can for 12 hours at the Mall of Georgia today.

Wild Wing Cafe: Wild Wing Cafe will host a wing eating contest tonight at 6 p.m. at participating locations. Attendees can also get a free Boss Wing, the only dry rub wing on the menu.

Other local businesses may also be having celebratory promotions today. Remember that most deals will last until supplies run out, so customers may want to consider calling ahead before banking on chicken and lasagna for dinner.