Hazmat team responds when uranium delivered to halfway house

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A hazmat team responded a halfway house in Pennsylvania this week after a resident received an order of uranium through the mail.

Authorities say no charges will be filed because the shipment was legal and poses no health threat.

Upper Darby police say the Harwood House resident ordered two grams of powdered uranium for $12 from a Michigan company. It was in powder form and sealed inside a glass vial within a cardboard box when it was delivered Monday afternoon.

The halfway house screens all incoming packages and found the powder. They notified authorities, who determined the substance was Uranium 238 — a material that can be shipped through the mail.

It’s not clear why the resident ordered the uranium. Authorities say the substance posed no health threat.