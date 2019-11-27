Going viral: Pig chases reporter during live report

ATHENS, Greece (NBC) – Lazos Mantikos vaulted to be among the most well-known greek reporters all because of video of a live report.

Mantikos tried to do a live shot about a town hit with bad weather, but his report was interrupted by a pig that chased him around in circles.

The anchors at the station pitched to Mantikos and they were surprised to see him run into the frame with the pig right behind him.

Mantikos tried to explain, saying “We have an issue here. There is a pig here and he has been chasing us all day.”

Everyone in the studio broke out laughing.

The pig nipped Lazos on its second pass.