Customer says woman butchered deer on floor of North Carolina nail salon

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WXII/NBC News) – A High Point University student says she had a very strange experience at a North Carolina nail salon.

Morgan Taylor claims that after getting a pedicure, a woman began butchering what Taylor overheard was deer meat inside Diamond Nails in High Point.

“Was sitting there getting my nails done and looked over and they were pulling out deer meat from a cooler and started cutting it without gloves on, on a tarp on the floor of the entry of the nail salon,” Taylor says.

Taylor says she overheard employees say it was deer meat, something she never expected to see while getting her nails done.

“Seeing a deer that was being cut up next to me really made me worried about the sanitation of the salon,” Taylor says.

She says there were other clients and employees there at the time who did not seem to mind.

“I mean, all the workers there were really nice to me and they did a good job, but I don’t think they thought that anyone would care,” Taylor said. “And they didn’t think it was wrong to cut it in front of clients in the nail salon, which is surprising.”

Taylor reported the salon to the North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Arts, which is now investigating the complaint.

“Make sure you’re aware of what’s around you. And, if you see something gross, say something and report it because, if it’s happening here, it’s probably happening elsewhere,” Taylor said.

“I will not be going back to that salon and maybe not to get my nails done in general for a little while,” she added.

At last check, Diamond Nails had a sanitation rating of 96. The Board of Cosmetic Arts said it has never had a case like this before and is trying to determine if the nail salon violated any existing codes.