Storm Watch English
Storm Watch Spanish

Caught red-handed: Raccoon burglar gets stuck in high school vending machine

Weird News

by: Brittney Baird, WKRN

Posted: / Updated:

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRN) — A raccoon was rescued after it became stuck in a vending machine at a high school in Volusia County, Florida Wednesday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the snack bandit, writing “this gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School.”

Deputies and animal control officers placed the vending machine on a dolly and wheeled it outside where the raccoon could escape to freedom.

The department did not say if the machine had to be restocked after the snack “burglary.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story