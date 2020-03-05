Caught on camera: Cat attacks cop

GREENWOOD, Indiana (CNN) – A police officer in Indiana had a stand-off with a feral cat.

The Greenwood Police Department released body camera footage of the encounter.

The feral cat wandered into the area as officers were breaking up an argument.

Police say the animal was howling and it jumped all over an officer who was trying to get into his squad car.

The officer was scratched up to the point that he was bleeding.

Animal control eventually captured the cat.

The officer is being treated at the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

