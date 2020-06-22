Webb Simpson battles elements, strong field to win 2020 RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – Coming off a two-hour weather delay, Webb Simpson fired a five-under on the back nine and held off an impressive field of golfers Sunday night to win the 2020 RBC Heritage.

“It feels great and honestly the last ten holes were a blur because guys were making birdies and we were trying to finish before night came,” Simpson said after the round. “To finish with five birdies was special especially going yesterday and the first nine today not making putts. It feels great to see the hard work pay off and see the process I’m putting in place is working.”

Sunday’s win coming on Father’s Day held a special meaning for the Charlotte native. Simpson’s dad, Sam, passed away in November 2017. The last time Simpson won on Father’s Day, back in 2012 at the U.S. Open, his dad was on the other line to congratulate him.

“I thought a lot about him. This morning I thought a lot about him and on the golf course I though a lot about him,” Simpson, wearing his late-father’s favorite color yellow, explained. “Feeling my dad all around me from memories and he loved golf. He would have loved watching today.”

Simpson becomes the first RBC champion in eight years to win the title after coming into Sunday’s round with either a lead or share of the lead.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you a recap from Harbour Town plus analysis from Berkeley Hall’s head golf instructor Krista Dunton.