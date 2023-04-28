SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As we head into the weekend, the risk for severe storms will return Saturday evening. Storm Team 3 is issuing a Weather Aware Day for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Saturday evening and into very early Sunday.

Saturday will start out dry with a mix of clouds and sun. So if there is anything you need to do outdoors, getting it done in the morning will be your best bet.

Late in the afternoon is when showers and storms are expected to begin working in from the southwest. Then through the evening, the storms will be working their way to the northeast.

During the evening is when there will be the greatest risk for strong to severe storms. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main concern from any severe storms that develop. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible, through widespread flash flooding is not expected at this time.

For Sunday, the day will begin with scattered showers or thunderstorms. By lunchtime, rain and thunderstorm activity will begin to tapper off. After the storms clear out for Sunday afternoon, conditions will become breezy and even gusty at times.

