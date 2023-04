Savannah, GA ~ Strong to severe storms are possible Saturday in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

A cold front will approach the area on Saturday, and this could trigger some strong to severe thunderstorms. The main timeframe for the stronger storms will be in the afternoon and evening.

A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60mph.

Have a way to stay storm alert. Download the free WSAV Weather App. Turn on the notifications to receive storm warnings for your area.