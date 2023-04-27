SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Showers and storms are expected on and off throughout Friday. Even though the overall rain and thunderstorm chances are lower than what we have been dealing with in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, there will still be enough energy for storms to feed off of and a few may become severe. For that reason, Storm Team 3 is again issuing a Weather Aware Day for Friday.

The main threat from any storms that become strong or severe Friday will be damaging wind gusts and small hail. Most of the showers or storms will move through during the later morning hours and into the afternoon.

If you have not done so already, have a way to receive critical weather alerts. The WSAV Weather NOW App is a great tool and can send you alerts to you phone anywhere you are.