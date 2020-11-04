‘We need to exercise patience’ Chatham Co. Commission Chair race too close to call

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV)- With thousands of absentee ballots yet to be counted—the county commission chair race is too close to call. Democratic candidate and District 8 Commissioner, Chester Ellis is in the lead, but he’s not celebrating yet.

“Patience is a virtue and we need to excercise patience right now,” said Ellis.

When Ellis finished Tuesday night in the lead, he told WSAV News 3 he was “cautiously optimistic.”

His supporters were feeling victorious, but Ellis says nothing is set in stone yet.

“For me, I trust the system, I trust the Board of Registrars, and the Board of eEections to do their due diligence,” said Ellis.

Ellis was told there somewhere around 15,000 absentee ballots still left to be counted. It is a daunting number when the District 8 Commissioner is only leading by just over 400 votes.

“There’s a chance that the numbers could change as they do, as they count the absentee ballots,” said Ellis, “so that’s where you know, you have to be optimistic about numbers not changing and the lead not changing.”

Jason Buelterman, Ellis’s opponent and former mayor of Tybee Island says he’s still hopeful. At one point Tuesday night, he did take the lead.

“Defintely, it’s a tight race, but this is something that we honestly expected,” said Buelterman. “Right now we are just wating for information from the Board of Elections from the absentee votes that have yet to be counted,” he added.

Buelterman says Ellis brings valuable experience to the table, but he wouldn’t have run if he couldn’t do the job.

“If he wins I will absolutely support him and do everything I can to make the county a better place, ” he said, “and I’m confident, you know if we win he’ll be supportive as well.”

Buelterman was told there’s anywhere from 14,000 to 23,000 absentee ballots yet to be counted. He and ellis say they hope to have results by the end of the week.