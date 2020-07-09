‘We feel their pain’ traveling police memorial honors fallen SPD Sgt. Kelvin Ansari

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Savannah Police welcoming a group of riders Thursday who have been traveling cross country in honor of 2019’s fallen officers. Part of their memorial includes SPD Sgt. Kelvin Ansari who was tragically killed in the line of duty last year.

The group rides around with a trailer that carries the faces and names of 146 police officers, including Ansari, who died in the line of duty; they call it the end of watch 2019—ride to remember.

“Kelvin Ansari was a valued member of the Savannah Police Department who should have been celebrating his 52nd birthday yesterday, unfortunately he is no longer with us,” said SPD Chief, Roy Minter.

Ansari was investigating an armed robbery back in May of 2019 when he was shot and killed. His death still weighing heavy on his fellow officers.

It’s grief Jagrut Shah understands. He is on a cross country mission to make sure sacrifices like Ansari’s aren’t forgotten

His group started the voyage in June, they plan to visit the department of every officer on this trailer

“We are representing all 146 officers, we are representing all 146 families and all 99 departments,” said Shah, “we feel their pain.”

Shah says despite ongoing protests and calls to defund police, these lives matter.

“This is something that this organization does not have to do and I really want to thank them on behalf of the men and women of the savannah police department,” said Minter, “for continuing to honor the sacrifice, the committment and the legacy of our own Kelvin Ansari.”

Ansari’s end of watch came to soon, as did many others. Shah says all 146 are looking down and reminding them, “it’s an honor to be in this profession,” said Shah.

The group, based out of Washington state, started their road trip on June 1st and plan to visit all of the police departments across 30 different states by August 7th.