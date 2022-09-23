JESUP, Ga (WSAV) — a Wayne County High School student is facing charges today after making threats against the school on Wednesday.

According to the Jesup Police Department, officers were notified of a potential threat of school violence on September 21. The investigation resulted in the identification of the student responsible for the threats.

Police say that the student was taken into custody a few hours after the report was made without incident.

Currently, the student who was responsible for the threats is being held at Wayne County Jail and will be charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts as well as Disruption of Public Schools.

Chief Morgan would like to thank the citizens, students, and faculty for coming forward with information that lead to a speedy response by Law Enforcement.

Chief Perry Morgan encourages anyone with information pertaining to this case or any threat to our schools to immediately contact the Jesup Police Department at 912-427-1300.

The investigation is active and ongoing.