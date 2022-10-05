SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today Wawa has announced plans to spread its wings to Southern and Coastal Georgia. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the potential for up to 20 stores in the market in the future.

Jennifer Wolf, External Public Relations Supervisor of Wawa, Inc. told WSAV they are thrilled to confirm they are expanding to Georgia.

“While we can’t confirm specific locations or timelines for construction at this stage in the process, we can say that we are actively looking into potential sites for new Wawa stores in Georgia and that we hope to open our first stores in the state by 2024,” said Wolf.

She continued, “In the meantime, we couldn’t be more excited to bring Wawa’s one-of-a-kind brand and offering to this market in the near future. We look forward to serving the community with our quality fresh food and beverages and, as always, our deep commitment to the communities in which we operate.”

“Expanding to Georgia is a natural extension from the Florida Panhandle and we look forward to serving more communities along the East Coast,” said John Poplawski, Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa.

Wawa is a chain of more than 950 convenience retail stores currently located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida. They offer prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services, and surcharge-free ATMs.

Anyone interested in submitting a site suggestion for a future Wawa location in Southern and Coastal Georgia can do so by clicking here.