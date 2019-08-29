WATCH: Thursday Blitz Countdown, Week 1

(WSAV) – Opening weekend of the high school football season has come and gone. Our panel of experts were at games across the area and bring you their insight and analysis from the first games of the 2019 season.

Join Greg Talbott, Calvin Wilson and Connor DelPrete as they talk Jenkins’ statement win over New Hampstead, impressive performances in the Lowcountry and what games you need to keep an eye on this weekend.

Looking for a specific team or region? Don’t worry, the show rundown is listed below:

The panel recaps following games: New Hampstead vs. Jenkins, Athens Academy vs. Savannah Christian and Screven County vs. Bluffton (0:00 – 4:54)

Moving forward, what team has the most intriguing storylines? (4:54 – 10:08)

Feature story with May River Sharks head coach Rodney Summers and the 2019 team motto ‘Earned Not Given’ (10:08 – 11:31)

Top performers from Week 0 (11:31 – 16:15)

The Top 5 games for the upcoming week (16:15 – 21:41)

The second live Friday Night Blitz broadcast features Bluffton vs. May River. Greg Talbott and WSAV’s Andrew Davis are on the call! Make sure to tune in to WSAV-CW Friday night at 7 p.m. to watch the entire game and hear post-game interviews.

After the game, check out WSAV at 11 p.m. for a highlights show recapping all the Friday night action.