‘COVID cases are climbing,’ Mayor Van Johnson gives latest coronavirus update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gave the latest COVID-19 update for the city Tuesday morning.

Johnson made the address from city hall.

“Chatham County COVID cases are climbing,” said Johnson.

The mayor asked the community to continue to make positive choices like washing hands and wearing face masks in order to keep COVID-19 numbers down.

Johnson says the city is working on a plan to mandate face coverings in public places.

The order would provide certain exceptions, such as small children and those with respiratory issues.

Johnson also announced the city will be able to share coronavirus data as related to zip codes.

Johnson also announced a new initiative to help local businesses during the pandemic.

Watch his complete address in the video above.