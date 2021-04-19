WATCH: North Carolina man hurls rabid bobcat after it attacks wife

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) – A North Carolina couple leaving their home to take their cat to the vet was met with quite the surprise.

Home security video footage from April 9 shows Kristi and Happy Wade walking out to their SUV parked in the driveway.

Happy Wade offers a quick “good morning” to a neighbor jogging by and comments that he “really needs to wash his car.”

Suddenly, a wild bobcat is seen jumping onto Kristi Wade from behind, growling. She screams, “Oh my God!” and tells Happy to run away.

“It bit my hand… I kinda drug it with me and it crawled up my back,” Kristi Wade explained.

As soon as her husband heard the screams, he knew something was wrong.

“I just remember seeing this face, and it was trying to bite her right there in the side of the neck,” Happy Wade said, adding, “I knew it had to have something, and I figured it was rabies.”

The cat bit him three times while he was holding it, so he tried to get it as far away as he could.

“I thought, ‘I’ll throw it this way… two options: one it’ll see an escape route and it’ll take off. Or it’ll stop just a moment where I can get a good shot at it,'” he said.

The video shows Happy Wade hurling the bobcat away from him and his wife. Eventually, he shot and wounded the animal, which was later killed by law enforcement.

“I’m not happy that this happened. We don’t take any pleasure that I shot the cat,” he said. “I knew when I realized it was a bobcat, having been born and raised in Eastern North Carolina and hunting all my life, you know, that’s just not normal.”

It was later confirmed the bobcat did have rabies. The Wades went through treatment for rabies, receiving over 30 shots each.