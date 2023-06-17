ATLANTA (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is proud to have several of our own team members nominated for the 2023 Southeast Emmy Awards.

Those being honored include Tina Tyus-Shaw for Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent and for long-form content Tina and WSAV News 3’s Ben Senger were nominated. “Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon Investigation” was also nominated for an award in the continuing coverage category.

The Regional Southeast EMMY® Chapter is one of 19 chapters throughout the United States. This chapter represents television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from each of our markets, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Asheville, NC.

The event will take place starting at 7:00 p.m. You can watch the ceremony here.