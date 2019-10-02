WATCH LIVE: Officials called to aircraft crash at Bradley Airport, airport closed

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH/WWLP) – There was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to Bradley International Airport, the airport is closed while an active fire and rescue operation is underway.

Officials have confirmed the plane that has crashed was a B17 historical World War II aircraft as part of the Wings of Freedom tour.

News 8 spoke to a construction worker at Bradley Airport who saw the accident unfold. He told News 8 that a military plane was taking off and didn’t have enough power. The plane tried to land, but hit the ground, impacting the fuel farm/fuel tank.

