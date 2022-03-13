HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island has been transformed to Hilton Head Ireland as St. Patrick’s Parade weekend is in full effect.

The weekend kicked off Saturday with the inaugural Irish Concert at Celebration Park, and today is the 37th annual Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade. After nearly two years without a parade, paradegoers and local businesses are ready to celebrate again.

The parade begins at 3 p.m. and WSAV News 3 is airing the entire parade live on-air and online.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has placed barricades along the parade route from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and traffic will be closed or re-routed in the area.

Open containers are only allowed in licensed and permitted areas.