SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) — Richmond Hill will battle Effingham County tonight during week one of Friday Night Blitz.

Richmond Hill will have a tough opponent, Effingham County coming off a second-place region finish last year during the region championship.

So far, Effingham leads in 13 games 8-5, but Richmond Hill has won their past three games.

Will this be Richmond Hill’s first step to a region championship win or will Effingham dominate the scoreboard once again?

You can watch the game at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW or in the video player above.

We will stream the pregame show on our Facebook page.

Check out the week one matchups from across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:

Away Team Home Team Scores Richmond Hill Effingham County 20-07 Bethesda Hilton Head Prep 50-07F McIntosh County Academy Johnson 12-00 Benedictine Jenkins 28-00 Swainsboro Metter 00-00 Tattnall County Claxton 09-08 Pinewood Prep Beaufort Academy 16-13 Islands Calvary Day 08-42 Southeast Bulloch Liberty County 10-00 Toombs County Long County 21-14 Hilton Head Battery Creek 00-00 Palmetto Christian Memorial Day 00-00 Bluffton Beach 00-00 Savannah Country Day Windsor Forest 00-00 Bulloch Academy Tiftarea Academy 00-14 Statesboro Glynn Academy 00-14 St. Andrew’s Thomas Jefferson 00-00 Jeff Davis Charlton County 09-06 Lanier County Bacon County 07-00 John Paull II Thomas Heyward Academy 00-00 Hawkinsville Portal 00-12 Savannah Josey 00-00 Beaufort Cane Bay 10-10 Bradwell Institute Wayne County 00-00 Vidalia South Effingham 00-00 Appling County Ware County 03-07 Bryan County Lincoln County 13-03

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated.

Find out who will take home the win on week one of Game of the Week!