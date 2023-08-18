SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) — Richmond Hill will battle Effingham County tonight during week one of Friday Night Blitz.
Richmond Hill will have a tough opponent, Effingham County coming off a second-place region finish last year during the region championship.
So far, Effingham leads in 13 games 8-5, but Richmond Hill has won their past three games.
Will this be Richmond Hill’s first step to a region championship win or will Effingham dominate the scoreboard once again?
You can watch the game at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW or in the video player above.
We will stream the pregame show on our Facebook page.
Check out the week one matchups from across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Scores
|Richmond Hill
|Effingham County
|20-07
|Bethesda
|Hilton Head Prep
|50-07F
|McIntosh County Academy
|Johnson
|12-00
|Benedictine
|Jenkins
|28-00
|Swainsboro
|Metter
|00-00
|Tattnall County
|Claxton
|09-08
|Pinewood Prep
|Beaufort Academy
|16-13
|Islands
|Calvary Day
|08-42
|Southeast Bulloch
|Liberty County
|10-00
|Toombs County
|Long County
|21-14
|Hilton Head
|Battery Creek
|00-00
|Palmetto Christian
|Memorial Day
|00-00
|Bluffton
|Beach
|00-00
|Savannah Country Day
|Windsor Forest
|00-00
|Bulloch Academy
|Tiftarea Academy
|00-14
|Statesboro
|Glynn Academy
|00-14
|St. Andrew’s
|Thomas Jefferson
|00-00
|Jeff Davis
|Charlton County
|09-06
|Lanier County
|Bacon County
|07-00
|John Paull II
|Thomas Heyward Academy
|00-00
|Hawkinsville
|Portal
|00-12
|Savannah
|Josey
|00-00
|Beaufort
|Cane Bay
|10-10
|Bradwell Institute
|Wayne County
|00-00
|Vidalia
|South Effingham
|00-00
|Appling County
|Ware County
|03-07
|Bryan County
|Lincoln County
|13-03
Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated.
Find out who will take home the win on week one of Game of the Week!