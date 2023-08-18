SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) — Richmond Hill will battle Effingham County tonight during week one of Friday Night Blitz.

Richmond Hill will have a tough opponent, Effingham County coming off a second-place region finish last year during the region championship.

So far, Effingham leads in 13 games 8-5, but Richmond Hill has won their past three games.

Will this be Richmond Hill’s first step to a region championship win or will Effingham dominate the scoreboard once again?

You can watch the game at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW or in the video player above.

We will stream the pregame show on our Facebook page.

Check out the week one matchups from across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:

Away TeamHome TeamScores
Richmond HillEffingham County20-07
Bethesda Hilton Head Prep50-07F
McIntosh County AcademyJohnson12-00
BenedictineJenkins28-00
SwainsboroMetter00-00
Tattnall CountyClaxton09-08
Pinewood PrepBeaufort Academy16-13
IslandsCalvary Day08-42
Southeast BullochLiberty County10-00
Toombs CountyLong County21-14
Hilton HeadBattery Creek00-00
Palmetto Christian Memorial Day00-00
BlufftonBeach00-00
Savannah Country DayWindsor Forest 00-00
Bulloch Academy Tiftarea Academy00-14
StatesboroGlynn Academy00-14
St. Andrew’sThomas Jefferson00-00
Jeff DavisCharlton County09-06
Lanier CountyBacon County07-00
John Paull IIThomas Heyward Academy00-00
HawkinsvillePortal00-12
SavannahJosey00-00
BeaufortCane Bay10-10
Bradwell InstituteWayne County00-00
VidaliaSouth Effingham00-00
Appling CountyWare County03-07
Bryan County Lincoln County13-03

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated.

Find out who will take home the win on week one of Game of the Week!