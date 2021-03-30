Watch Harbourtown landmark restaurant rebuild LIVE

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – The RBC Heritage will have fans this year, but it won’t have one of its most popular spots to have an after-round drink.

The Quarterdeck closed earlier this year and the iconic restaurant/bar structure was demolished.

But its not gone forever, just rebuilding. Now you can watch the progress for yourself.

The Sea Pines Resort has created a livestream on youtube.com so everyone can see the restaurant rebuild in real time.

According to a news release from Sea Pines:

“When completed, the dining option at the Hilton Head Island, S.C. resort will feature a two-story restaurant with a bar and dining area on the first floor and a rooftop oyster bar. The bar will offer 270-degree views of the famed Harbour Town Yacht Basin and Calibogue Sound.”

The new vision, created by design firm Hart Howerton, will feature a two-story restaurant with a bar and dining area on the first floor and a rooftop oyster bar where guests can enjoy views of Harbour Town, the 18th hole of the Harbour Town Golf Links and Calibogue Sound. A casual, walk-up market on the ground level will serve as a place to grab a quick bite to go or to stock up on provisions for the day. The addition of a boardwalk will direct pedestrian flow to the market and pier, creating a gathering spot in this prime waterfront setting.

“This new restaurant will serve as the cornerstone of Harbour Town and is destined to become the most desirable dining venue on Hilton Head Island,” said resort President Steve Birdwell.

The new Quarterdeck should be finished in the Spring of 2022, in time for the 2022 RBC Heritage.