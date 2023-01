SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Savannah’s Bowl Game is back as the Coastal Empire goes head-to-head with the Lowcountry in the 2023 Blitz Border Bowl.

This all-star challenge pits the best high school seniors from the Coastal Empire against the best from the Lowcountry. This is your opportunity to see local gridiron stars before they head off to success in college and beyond.

Kickoff starts at noon at Savannah’s Memorial Stadium.

You can watch last year’s full game by clicking or tapping here.