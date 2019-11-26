President Trump pardons 2 North Carolina turkeys for Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – The president has used his pardon power to keep two turkeys from North Carolina off of the table this Thanksgiving.

During a ceremony in D.C. Tuesday, President Donald Trump issued “a full and complete pardon” to this year’s lucky bird named Butter.

Although, he did go against the popular vote.

The White House on Monday created a Twitter poll to help decide which turkey will be spared, and Bread took home 56% of the votes.

Which turkey should President Trump pardon at this year's National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony—Bread or Butter? — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 25, 2019

Both Bread and Butter were raised on a farm in North Carolina by Wellie Jackson, who was in attendance Tuesday with his family.

“I want to thank you very much, great job,” President Trump told them.

According to the White House, Bread is a 45-pound turkey who likes the cherry-flavored soft drink Cheerwine, bluegrass music and college basketball.

Butter weighs 47 pounds and enjoys eating sweet potato fries, listening to bagpipes and watching NASCAR.

Fear not — although Butter was the official turkey pardoned, both will be spared from becoming a part of anyone’s Thanksgiving meals.

It all began back in 1947 when President Harry Truman received a “live” turkey from the National Turkey Federation.

The pardon tradition was officially established in 1989 when President George H.W. Bush spared a 50-pound bird.

It’s been a lighthearted ceremony ever since.

President Trump even joked about the current political climate. He said the two turkeys were being asked to testify in the impeachment inquiry.

“They’ve already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff’s basement on Thursday,” Trump added.

Bread and Butter are actually heading to Virginia Tech’s “Gobbler’s Rest” to be cared for by students and veterinarians.