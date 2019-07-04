President Trump sticks to patriotic themes at July 4 event

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence and others stand as the US Army Band performs and the US Navy Blue Angels flyover at the end of an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump stuck with a patriotic message during his Fourth of July “Salute to America” speech, steering clear of the political rhetoric many had expected.

Trump hailed an eclectic mix of history’s heroes, from the armed forces, space, civil rights and other endeavors of American life. He largely adhered to his script, avoiding diversions into his agenda or re-election campaign.

Attendees were treated to flyovers by Coast Guard helicopters, Air Force F-22 fighters, Marine V-22 Osprey helicopters and other military aircraft.

The event ended with a flyover by the Navy’s Blue Angels aerobatics team.

Trump was the first president in nearly seven decades to address a crowd at the National Mall on Independence Day.