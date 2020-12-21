VP-elect Harris, Ivanka Trump campaign in Georgia Senate runoffs

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – “It is so good to be back in Georgia,” Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said Monday.

She returned to the campaign trail in Columbus, Georgia, stumping for the two Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

“Are you ready to win this election?” Warnock asked.

“He may not know it yet, but Donald Trump is leaving, and Georgia voters sent him packing. So what comes next is up to us,” Ossoff said.

Harris thanked Georgians for helping her and President-elect Joe Biden win in November and asked them to do it again in the Senate runoffs.

“2020 ain’t over ’til Jan. 5,” Harris added.

If Ossoff and Warnock defeat GOP incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, Democrats will take control of the U.S. Senate. But Republicans are fighting to hold onto their Senate majority.

“He will never stop fighting for you,” Ivanka Trump said Monday in Milton.

“Today I am proud to be here with two more fighters,” she added.

President Trump’s daughter and advisor was also in the Peach State campaigning for Loeffler and Perdue

“This president fought for us we’re gonna fight for him,” Loeffler said.

“We ain’t ready to give Georgia up,” Perdue added.

The runoff election is just two weeks away, and early voting is underway already. Well over 1 million Georgia voters have cast their ballots so far.