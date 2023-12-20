WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Lawmakers in Washington say a deal to address the border crisis and provide money to Ukraine and Israel won’t happen until next year.

Lawmakers are heading home for the holiday leaving the border crisis to fester at least another month, and Israel and Ukraine waiting longer for help.

“I think it’s pretty safe to say we’ve made some significant progress, but we obviously aren’t there,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

Senate negotiators say they are working in good faith.

“We worked 24-7 all throughout the weekend and we are closer than ever before to an agreement,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn).

The goal is to produce a single bill that addresses republican concerns about the border and approves money to help Israel and Ukraine fight their respective wars.

“Our goal is as soon as we get back to get something done,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

Republicans say they won’t approve anything that doesn’t seriously address problems at the border as record numbers of migrants crossing illegally have overwhelmed border patrol.

“We’ve got some important national security responsibilities that need to be dealt with around the world. But first and foremost, it starts with securing our own southern border and the national security crisis we face there,” said Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)

The White House says funding for Ukraine will run out December 30, leading to fears that a stalled Congress could give Russia the upper hand.

“The fate of the world is at stake. We cannot allow for Vladimir Putin to march into Ukraine and through to Europe,” said Murphy.

Senators are hopeful a deal will be approved quickly by the house in January but it’s unclear how much republican opposition there might be to more Ukraine funding in the House or if some House democrats will oppose stricter border policies.