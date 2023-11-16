WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The House Ethics Committee has publicly condemned Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) after its investigation found substantial evidence of wrongdoing.

“He is a serial liar, a serial fraud and does not deserve to be representing anyone in Congress,” Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.) said.

The report said Santos used his candidacy for his own personal profit. Ryan said this report is enough to remove Santos from office.

“George Santos needs to be immediately expelled,” Ryan said. “He should not be able to serve another day, another hour in Congress.”

According to the report, Santos used tens of thousands of his campaign dollars to pay off personal credit card bills and debt, as well as buy luxury goods, subscriptions to an adult website, and Botox. Rep. Zach Nunn (R-IA) said it’s time for Santos to go.

“The people of America deserve better and we’re going to make sure he’s held accountable,” Nunn said.

Santos called the report a disgusting politicized smear and said he has no plans to resign, but in a message online, he said he won’t run for re-election. Santos posted on X that the report’s authors should “be ashamed of themselves” and he pledged to “continue on my mission to serve my constituents up until I am allowed.”

The soonest lawmakers can take action against Santos will be after they return from their Thanksgiving break.