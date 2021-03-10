Reps. Carter, Mace oppose COVID-19 relief bill

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. House of Representatives is set to approve the final version of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk.

The bill would provide extended emergency unemployment benefits, $1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans and other relief to families, businesses and local governments.

Local Republican members of the House oppose the American Rescue Act, saying they’re concerned about whether relief is going to those who need it the most and what this passage could mean for the U.S. down the line.

“We don’t have $2 trillion to spend right now, let alone spend it on all these projects that have nothing to do with COVID-19,” Rep. Nancy Mace told WSAV’s DC Bureau.

The Lowcountry congresswoman said that the nation’s unemployment rate (which fell to 6.2 percent in February) is something to celebrate. But she’s concerned this bill could expand the U.S. welfare state.

“We don’t want to incentivize continued unemployment. And what this package does, there are loopholes where people who could quit their job, get their stimulus check, work part-time and still get unemployment,” Mace said. “So they can make more money on unemployment than actually going back to work full time. So we’ve got to incentivize and reward the good actors.”

Rep. Buddy Carter, of Georgia’s 1st congressional district, says “this is a bad bill for Georgians.”

He argued that the relief is unfair to residents of the Peach State and “nothing more than a payoff for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to their political supporters.”

“We continued to work,” Carter said. “The formula that they’re using is going to be based on the unemployment rate — which ours was low — instead of the population rate like it should.

“Therefore, money that would come to Georgia is actually going to be going to blue states like California and New York that shut down their economies.”

He said the bill would mean billions in losses for Medicare over the next decade.

The first version of the bill passed in the House without a single Republican vote. Biden has said he will sign the legislation as soon as it is approved.