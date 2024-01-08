Here’s a recap of the top stories you may have missed over the weekend and last week:
President Biden speaks on the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6th attack
Saturday marks three years since the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. President Joe Biden spoke in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania on the eve of the anniversary…(Read more)
Trump fights effort to kick him off state ballots
Former President Donald Trump is fighting to stay on the ballot in Maine and Colorado, where legal efforts to kick him off are moving forward…(Read more)
AG Garland pledges to reduce “all crime” after stats show drop in violent crime
The Department of Justice is pledging to do even more to reduce all crime after new FBI statistics showed a drop in violent crime across the country… (Read more)