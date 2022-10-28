SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSAV) — Just two weeks out from the midterm elections, all eyes are on Washington, D.C.

Thursday evening, President Biden addressed everything from the economy, to the war in Ukraine. Biden was in Syracuse, New York to talk about manufacturing jobs and bringing them back to the U.S.

But in the backdrop of his visit is the midterm elections with less than two weeks away and Nexstar spoke one on one with Biden about why he believes voters choose his party for next month’s midterm elections.

Nexstar: “You refer to next week’s election as a choice rather than a referendum — given record inflation. Why should voters keep democrats in power?

“I’m bringing it down. Look what we inherited,” Biden said. “I inherited a 6, 9% unemployment. It’s down to three and a half percent. We had lost six and we lost hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs. We’ve created over 600,000 — 700,000 manufacturing jobs. Things are moving.”

The White House said Americans can expect to see the president out on the campaign trail more in the coming days.